BMW G 310 GS

BS6 BMW G 310 GS, G 310 R pre-bookings open, to be available with an EMI scheme

Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate.

BS6 BMW G 310 GS, G 310 R pre-bookings open, to be available with an EMI scheme

New Delhi: BMW Motorrad world has started accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming BS6 BMW G 310 GS and the G 310 R. Both bikes will be available on an EMI scheme.

BMW India Financial Services has designed customized and flexible financial solutions, the company said.

“The new BMW G 310 R and BMW G 310 GS can now be pre-booked at an irresistible offer. Customers will be able to own their new dream bikes at EMIs starting at just INR 4,500. (*Calculation for a loan under the BMW Bullet Plan),” the company said in a statement.

Customers can get their loans pre-approved before the launch at an attractive interest rate, the company said.

Pre-launch bookings can be availed at all BMW Motorrad India dealerships as well as the official website.

The company further added that the ex-showroom prices of the new motorcycles will be announced at the launch.

BMW G 310 GS BMW G 310 R BMW BS-VI
