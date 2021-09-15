हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
PLI Scheme

Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore PLI scheme to bolster auto sector, local manufacturing

The Central government will provide incentives worth Rs 26,000 crore to automakers manufacturing cars, auto parts, and other related products in India.

Cabinet approves Rs 26,000 crore PLI scheme to bolster auto sector, local manufacturing

New Delhi: The Central Cabinet, on Wednesday (September 15), announced that the government has approved a production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for the automobile sector. 

The Central government will provide incentives worth Rs 26,000 crore to automakers manufacturing cars, auto parts, and other related products in India. 

The PLI package comes as a major relief for automakers. The scheme will aim to bolster the manufacturing of electric vehicles and hydrogen fuel vehicles in the county, besides generating more than 7.5 lakh jobs. 

- This is a developing story. Please come back for more information. 

Tags:
PLI SchemePLI Auto SectorProduction linked incentives
