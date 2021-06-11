हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

Centre sets speed limit for vehicles in Delhi, heavy fines for over speeding

New Delhi: Drivers will need to be more cautious on the roads of Delhi, as the central government has fixed the speed limit of vehicles in the capital city. The government has also announced a heavy fine for violating the speed limit.  

The central government has fixed the speed limit for the car at 60-70km/hr on most roads in Delhi while the maximum speed limit for two-wheelers has been fixed at 50-60 km/hr. The maximum speed limit for cars and bikes will be 30 km/hr on all roads inside residential and commercial markets.

The government has also fixed the maximum speed limit for buses, tempo and three-wheelers at 40 km/hr. Delhi Traffic Police has issued the official notification regarding the speed limit.

Meanwhile, the speed limit for cars on DND is 70 Km/hr while for two-wheelers is 60 Km/hr. The maximum speed limit for cars and two-wheelers on the Barpula flyover is 60 60km/hr.  

The speed ​​limit on Delhi to Noida toll road is fixed at 70 km/hr for cars and 60 km/hr for two-wheelers. The maximum speed limit on Ring Road - Azadpur to Changdi Ra Chowk via Model Town Speed ​​for both car and bike is 50km/hr. On the airport road, the maximum speed limit for both vehicles is 60km/hr.

