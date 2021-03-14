हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Citroen SUV

Citroen may launch an affordable SUV in just Rs 5 lakhs

The SUV has been spotted testing in cold weather in Northern Sweden. According to the information, the details of this car have been revealed in the spy image, the headlight unit, DRLs and signature stooping bonnet have been given which comes with Citroen badging. 

Citroen may launch an affordable SUV in just Rs 5 lakhs

French carmaker Citroen has come up with its C5 Aircross SUV and it is expected that its price can start from Rs 5 lakh.

In the last few months, many sub-compact SUVs have been launched in India, which cost around Rs 5 lakh, these include Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonnet and Kaigar.

Citroen SUV will be named C21 and it will replace the C1 as the company's new entry-level model. Recently, this SUV has also been spotted during testing, so it is expected that the company may unveil it in the coming months. 

The SUV has been spotted testing in cold weather in Northern Sweden. According to the information, the details of this car have been revealed in the spy image, the headlight unit, DRLs and signature stooping bonnet have been given which comes with Citroen badging. The round shape of the bonnet in this SUV is similar to the European C3 model. 

According to the information, a single 1.2-liter turbocharged gasoline engine can be given in the Citroen LE upcoming SUV. This engine is capable of generating a maximum power of 130hp. These engines can be launched in India with manual and automatic gearbox options. It is expected that the company can launch this SUV in India till the festive season. 

