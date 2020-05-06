Despite Rs 2 lakh off, Vespa 946 is India's most expensive scooter

New Delhi: The Vespa 946 Emporio Armani has got a hefty discount of Rs 2 lakh, still making it the most expensive scooter in India.

After the price cut, the limited edition model costs Rs 10 lakh. The Vespa 946 Emporio Armani was launched in 2016 to commemorate the 40th anniversary of Giorgio Armani and the 130th anniversary of the Piaggio Group.

India had only three units of the limited edition of the BS4-compliant bike. At launch, The scooter was priced at Rs. 12.04 lakh (ex-showroom Pune).

The 125cc Vespa 946 Emporio Armani comes with aluminium cylinder blocks, brown leather finishing, luxury accessories, electronic riding controls.

The four - stroke electronic injection engine produces 11.3 BHP. It comes with 220 mm double disc brake, two-channel ABS braking system and 12-inch wheels.