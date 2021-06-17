हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Driving License





Driving license, RC validity expired? No need to worry till THIS date as govt extends validity

New Delhi: In what could bring relief to millions of motorists across the country, The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Thursday extended the validity of motor vehicle documents like driving license (DL), registration certificate (RC) and permits till September 30, 2021.

This means that the documents such as vehicle fitness, permit, driving license, registration, etc., that have expired since February 1, 2020 can be renewed till September 30.  The decision has been taken in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has advised the enforcement authorities that the validity of fitness, permit (all types), license, registration or any other concerned document(s) may be treated to be valid till September 30, 2021.

"This covers all documents whose validity has expired since Feb 1, 2020, or would expire by September 30, 2021. This will help out citizens in availing transport related services, while maintaining social distancing," it said in an advisory.

The ministry also added that all the states and union territories must implement this advisory in letter and spirit so that citizens, transporters and various other organisation, which are operating under this difficult time, may not get harassed and face difficulties.

The previous advisories dated March 30, 2020, June 9, 2020, August 24, 2020, December 27, 2020 and March 26, 2021 in connection with extension of validity of documents related to the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Central Motor Vehicle Rules, 1989.

With PTI Inputs

