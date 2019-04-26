close

Ducati

Ducati drives in new Scrambler range in India

The Scrambler range includes models like the Icon, Full Throttle, Cafe Racer and Desert Sled.

New Delhi: Italian superbike maker Ducati Friday said it has launched the new Scrambler model range in India with price ranging between Rs 7.89 lakh and Rs 9.93 lakh (ex-showroom).

The Scrambler range includes models like the Icon, Full Throttle, Cafe Racer and Desert Sled.

The new Icon is priced at Rs 7.89 lakh, Full Throttle at Rs 8.92 lakh, Cafe Racer at Rs 9.78 lakh and Desert Sled at Rs 9.93 lakh, the company said in a statement.

"Scramblers have always been the quintessential bike when it comes to accessible power and supreme control on any kind of roads and this year, we have made the entire range more advanced and capable," Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas said. Bookings for the models are now open across its nine dealerships in the country, the company said.

