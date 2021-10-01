Electric scooter in Hyderabad catches fire after emitting dense smoke: Watch viral video

New Delhi: In a shocking industry that could harm the confidence of motor vehicle owners on EVs, an electric scooter was seen emitting heavy grey smoke before catching fire in a viral video.

Since the video was posted on Twitter by a user who goes by Patrao, it has received more than 22.8k views. In the 1.51-minute clip, one can clearly see heavy smoke coming out of the scooter.

Buy a E Scooter and suffer pic.twitter.com/OGX6CxMmMb — Patrao (@in_patrao) September 29, 2021

People nearby the scooter can also be heard saying that the smoke is coming out of the electric scooter’s battery. At the end of the video, people can be seen moving away from the two-wheeler as it catches fire.

Earlier, it wasn’t clear which electric scooter is shown in the video. However, new reports suggest that the two-wheeler was a blue colour ePluto built by two-year-old startup Pure EV.

Experts suggest that the problem could have been due to inexperience in the manufacturing of lithium-ion batteries. Pankaj Dubey, co-founder and director of EV startup Power Global, told ET that lithium-ion batteries manufactured by lead-acid manufacturers or with little experience are like setting up gas stations without the expertise of technology.

As of now, incidents of electric vehicles catching fire in India have been limited. However, such incidents could slow down the adoption of electric vehicles in India, as buyers will prefer fuel-based two-wheelers.