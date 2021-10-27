Euler launches HiLoad EV cargo 3-Wheeler in India at Rs 3.50 lakh, Gets 688 kg load capacity

Euler Motors has launched its first cargo three-wheeler - Euler HiLoad EV, which the Indian EV maker says is the most powerful 3W Cargo vehicle in the segment. The HiLoad is designed and made in India and gets six segment-first innovations as per Indian road and weather conditions, Euler further adds. It gets a load capacity of 688 kg and is launched at Rs 3,49,999. The pre-booking of HiLoad is open across India.

In its segment, HiLoad is the first EV to have 200 mm front disc brakes and gets 88.55 Nm torque and 10.96 kW peak power output. The battery is rated at 12.4 kWh with a certified range of 151 km on a single charge.

The HiLoad battery pack comes with an inbuilt thermal management system and liquid cooling technology. It is also IP67 rated making it water resistance and is equipped with advanced telematics and software assistance for fleet tracking, battery monitoring, and real-time charging.

"I am very proud today, not just because we are launching the first product from the Euler Motors stable, but also because this product is set to redefine intra-city logistics in India. HiLoad, is a world-class innovation from India, designed for India, boasting several category-first features. It is ready for the world", said Saurav Kumar, Founder and CEO, Euler Motors.

The company will be offering a ‘Charge on Wheels’ mobile service station to provide charging and service facilities in case of a breakdown. The Euler HiLoad gets three charging variants – home or on-board chargers provided with the vehicles; lightning chargers that can give 50 Km charge in 15 minutes and Charge on Wheels for breakdown.

‘A transition to EVs in the direction that India is already taking, but swift adoption depends on OEMs’ ability to deliver performance and TCO parity, or improvements on these parameters – compared to ICE vehicles. A 360 approach is necessary. Euler Motors is committed to a full-stack ecosystem of e-mobility as a service with our new offerings in charging, and maintenance support, in addition to the product itself’, he added.

Euler Motors already manages a network of 200+ charging infrastructure in Delhi NCR to support electric vehicles on the ground.

