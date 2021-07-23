Ford Figo automatic variants launched in India starting at Rs 7.75 lakh

New Delhi: Ford India has introduced two automatic variants of its flagship hatchback Figo. Available in Titanium and Titanium+ trims at an introductory price of Rs 7.75Lakh and Rs 8.20 Lakh respectively, the new Figo AT offers segment-best six-speed, torque converter automatic transmission that is paired to Bharat Stage 6 compliant three-cylinder 1.2L petrol engine. The new variants deliver 96PS of power and 119Nm of peak torque.

The Ford Figo AT offers a perfect combination of performance, refinement and drivability with the new Sport Mode and SelectShift features on the six-speed automatic transmission. In Sport Mode, the transmission will select the optimum gear with shifts happening faster for more responsive driving delivering the best performance. While the SelectShift feature will enable the driver to change gears manually using a toggle switch on the gearshift lever. (Also read --MG One SUV first images teased: Check out pics)

Ford Figo AT comes with rain-sensing wipers, electrochromic IRVM for greater convenience. It is equipped with 7 inch capacitive touchscreen infotainment system for superior connectivity; side and curtain airbags, standard dual front airbags, traction control system, electronic stability control and hill launch assist among other features as superior safety.

Available in 5 exciting colours of Diamond White, Ruby Red, Moondust Silver, Smoke Grey and White Gold, the new Ford Figo will also be the only automatic hatchback to offer a globally renowned mobility and connectivity solution FordPassTM at no additional cost.

Ford Figo AT owners will perform several vehicle operations --like starting, stopping, locking or unlocking a vehicle–remotely, via the FordPassTM app.

