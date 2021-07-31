Good news for EV owners! Delhi, Mumbai and other metros to get new charging stations

New Delhi: Delhi, Mumbai and several metro cities are all set to get new charging stations for electric vehicles. State-run Convergence Energy Services Ltd has partnered with the Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd for setting up EV charging points in metro cities across India.

The 10-year agreement between the two firms will improve the presence of electric vehicle charging stations in India, giving more confidence to customers planning to buy electric vehicles.

"Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) has signed an agreement with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for setting up of charging infrastructure in selected retail outlets in several cities across the country," a statement said.

As part of the partnership, CESL and HPCL will jointly set up EV charging stations in many cities including Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune.

The stations will support charging with fast, slow or moderate speed capacity. Customers can use the CESL app to find the stations. The firm will use the app to improve the control and monitoring of the EV charging stations.

Besides the metro cities, the two firms will identify spots across major highways to set up charging stations.

Mahua Acharya, MD & CEO, CESL, said, "Having a technologically advanced and well-equipped charging infrastructure, with efficient accessibility is an important factor for making the transition to electric vehicles. This agreement is a part of our endeavour to help India achieve its e-mobility mission, and to decarbonise the transport sector in totality. HPCL's long-standing heritage and established presence in several cities will be a key in our goal to propel an ecosystem for EVs and enable their widespread adoption."

