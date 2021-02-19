हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Here's how to get free FASTag at toll plazas till March 1

To push the Digital India initiative, the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has started giving the RFID tag that helps in the electronic payment of toll charges free at its toll plazas and it will continue till March 1.

With nearly 60 lakh transactions, the daily toll collection through FASTag hit a record Rs 95 crore on Wednesday, NHAI said in a release further mentioning that users without FASTags will have to pay double the prescribed toll in cash.  

If there are any technical errors at toll plazas, FASTags users can cross the plazas without even paying a single penny as long as there is balance in their tags, said NHAI officials.

FASTag usage reached the level of almost 9 in 10 users after two days of NHAI making electronic toll payment mandatory.

NHAI further stated that users can get a free FASTag at 770 toll plazas on National and State highways across the country till March 1.

A record sales of over 2.5 lakh tags were reported in the last two days, an NHAI release said.

In addition to the above, a ‘Check Balance Status' feature has been added to the ‘My FASTag App’. The app will show the FASTag wallet balance status in colour codes — green for a tag with sufficient balance, orange for low balance, and red for those in negative, said the release. 

Also, users can instantly recharge via the app or at a recharge facility at a toll plaza point of sale, added the release.

