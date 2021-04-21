Hero MotoCorp partners with Gogoro to amp up its electric vehicle play

On Wednesday, Hero MotoCorp announced its partnership with Gogoro to source battery technology for powering its upcoming fleet of two-wheeler electric vehicles (EVs). Based out of Taiwan, Gogoro is a global leader in urban battery swapping and smart mobility innovation.

Hero MotoCorp is one of the world’s largest two-wheeled vehicle maker and market leader in India, and its partnership with Gogoro will power its next-gen EVs that are likely to hit markets in the coming years. As part of the tie-up, Hero will bring Gogoro’s battery swapping platform to India. Currently, Gogoro’s swappable, rechargeable batteries account for nearly 1/4th of monthly sales in Taiwan.

Speaking on the partnership, Chairman and CEO of the Hero Group, Dr. Pawan Munjal said, “Today marks another major milestone in our journey, as we bring Hero’s leadership in two-wheelers, our Global scale and innovation powerhouse, with the leadership of Gogoro in Swapping business model, as they have demonstrated over the years in Taiwan and rest of the world."

In a press statement, Hero revealed that the partnership will be leveraged to expand the work currently done at its research and development hubs spread across India and Germany. The company is also hoping to 'strengthen and expedite' the government’s electrification drive under the FAME schemes with its new partnership. The note added that Hero also hopes to make a significant impact in the country's mobility and energy future.

“We are at a critical stage in the transformation of urban mobility and the evolution of smart cities. With more than 225 million gas-powered two-wheel vehicles in India, the need for smart and sustainable electric transportation and refuelling is vital," said Horace Luke, Founder & CEO, Gogoro Inc.

Notably, Gogoro and Hero MotoCorp have been working to strike a strategic partnership for more than a year. The Taiwan-based firm sees this partnership as one of the most important deals it has made so far.