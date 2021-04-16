हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Honda cars

Honda Cars India to recall 77,954 units of select models

Automobile major Honda Cars India on Friday voluntarily recalled 77,954 units of select vehicle models in India to replace `fuel pumps`.

According to the company, the fuel pumps installed in these vehicles may contain defective impellers, which could, over time result in the engine stopping or not starting.

"The replacement will be carried out free of cost at HCIL dealerships across India in a phased manner starting from 17th April 2021 and the owners are being contacted individually," the company said in a statement.

"As the dealer facilities are currently functioning with a limited staff to ensure strict implementation of safety and distancing norms specified by the government authorities, customers are advised to visit the dealer with prior appointment to avoid inconvenience."

Accordingly, the vehicles included in the recall include Amaze, Fourth Gen City, WR-V, Jazz, Civic, BR-V and CRV.

 

