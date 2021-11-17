IIT-backed Noida-based startup receives first-of-its-kind order from Tesla India, details here

Tesla India has placed a bulk order for portable inverters with a Noida-based startup that can also be used as an electric vehicle (EV) charging station, possibly making first of such deals in the country before the roll out of its much-anticipated cars in India. Oxy Neuron India Pvt Ltd, incubated at the Startup Innovation and Incubation Centre (SIIC) situated at IIT Kanpur, said on Tuesday that it has bagged its first order of 'Magic Box Smart Inverter' from Tesla India.

The 'Magic Box Smart Inverter' starts at Rs 25,000 and comes in three models of 1KW, 2KW and 3 KW units, claiming to give almost double-battery backup. "We have received our first order of Magic Box Inverter from Tesla India. The government's support to startups is a boost for startups like ours to develop more and more innovative products," said E.R. Ashutosh Verma, Founder of Oxy Neuron.

"The inverter is expected to solve the issue of electricity backup in rural India," he added. The inverter is an Internet of Things (IoT) device that can be managed from a mobile app. It claims the 15-year battery life with the 5-year replaceable guarantee.

"We are thrilled to be part of such innovation which is on way to revamp and begin a new phase in rural India," said Vikash Prakash from IIT Kanpur's SIIC.

Oxy Neuron India has successfully innovated solar, oxygen, hydrogen and nitrogen-based original medical and agricultural products in collaboration with Exalta India. Tesla's arrival in India is set to boost local manufacturers, as it may depend on them for sourcing of local parts, amid chip shortage and supply constraints.

Also read: Is your electric car as eco-friendly as you thought?

Last month, Union Minister for Roads and Highways, Nitin Gadkari, had said that he has asked Elon Musk-run Tesla to come and manufacture electric cars in the country and the government will extend all support needed for the manufacturing facility.

Gadkari said: "I have told Tesla that don't sell electric cars manufactured in China in India. You should manufacture electric cars in our country, and also export cars from India." The government may consider lowering import duty along with offering other sops to Tesla, but for that the EV major would have to invest in setting up a manufacturing facility in the country.

Live TV

#mute