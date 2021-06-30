Kärcher K 5 Compact launched in India, Compact but WOW! @ ₹39,999/

Karcher, the global leader in cleaning technology brings in K 5 Compact, a High Pressure Washer as the latest edition to Kärcher K series in India. K 5 Compact has a maximum water pressure of 145 bar and a flow volume of up to 500 l/h perfect even for the removal of stubborn dirt.

Displays excellent cleaning performance with an average area performance of 40 m^2/h and has a dirt blaster and Vario-Power power jet both are able to be fixed to the machine so that nothing can shift out of place, even during transport in the car. The K 5 compact is easy to lift, transport and store. There are no ventilation slits or a fan wheel with corresponding space requirement because machine works with a water-cooled motor: before the water is used for cleaning, it first flows around the motor casing.

The K 5 Compact combines maximum convenience with full power. It is equipped with 8m hose. Thanks to its innovative hose storage concept, the high-pressure hose can be simply wound around the front cover after use and secured with a rubber band ready for transport. The two carrying handles and a height-adjustable telescopic handle make it convenient to use.

K5 Compact has a storage for trigger gun and accessories. The aluminium telescopic handle can be extended for transport and retracted again for storage. The detergent function enables easy foaming of cars and bicycles. This high pressure washer is suitable for cleaning cars, bikes and balconies. K 5

Compact makes a difference as it comes with a variety of accessories such as dirt blaster, trigger gun etc. for high performance cleaning.

Kärcher high-pressure cleaners offer the perfect solution for every cleaning task. Where previously dirt dominated, now there is nothing but cleanliness. With Kärcher High Pressure Washers: old becomes new, shabby becomes chic.

Bring back the WOW to your cleaning.

(Disclaimer- Brand desk content.)

