हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Kia Motors

Kia India name officially changed. Here’s why

In 2019, Kia made its debut in India as Kia Motor India and Seltos was its first product at that time. Seltos became a successful car for Kia and the company came up with the Carnival MPV.  In over one-and-a-half years of sales operation in India, Kia has emerged as the fourth most sold car brand and the fastest carmaker to achieve 2,50,000 sales figures in the country.

Kia India name officially changed. Here’s why
Photo Credit: Indian Express

South Korean automaker Kia has officially changed its name in the country to Kia India from Kia Motors earlier.

The change of name is part of the company's new brand identity which symbolises it becoming an enterprise that invests in and produces more than just vehicles to offer a long-range of sustainable mobility solutions, it said.

The brand has removed the word 'Motors' from its earlier name after ratification by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and will now function under the corporate identity of Kia India Pvt Ltd, the automaker said in a statement.

The company has changed its logo and name at its Anantapur manufacturing facility in Andhra Pradesh and will carry out the same at its dealerships in a phase-wise manner, it added.

Earlier this year, Kia had unveiled its new corporate logo and global brand slogan signifying its transformation and all-new brand purpose. The new logo was unveiled in Incheon, South Korea.

In 2019, Kia made its debut in India as Kia Motor India and Seltos was its first product at that time. Seltos became a successful car for Kia and the company came up with the Carnival MPV.  In over one-and-a-half years of sales operation in India, Kia has emerged as the fourth most sold car brand and the fastest carmaker to achieve 2,50,000 sales figures in the country.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Kia MotorsKia SeltosKia carsKia IndiaKia Motors vehiclesKia logo
Next
Story

Looking to buy a used electric vehicle? Here are the things you need to keep in mind

Must Watch

PT21M7S

Delhi: Third 'booster' dose trial for Covaxin begins at AIIMS