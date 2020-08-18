Kia introduces all-new Carnival MPV –Check out features, availability

New Delhi/Seoul: Kia Motors unveiled the all-new Kia Carnival MPV in Seoul.

Sold in many markets worldwide as the Kia Sedona, the new Carnival has been designed to appeal to progressive young families through its leading combination of innovation, space, flexibility and style, the company said in a statement.

The 2020 Kia Carnival is more refined, roomy and capable than ever, and offers greater space and efficiency than its predecessors.

The new Kia Carnival will go on-sale in Korea starting today with sales due to commence in many of Kia’s global markets from later in the year, the company added.

A key design highlight its new ‘island roof’ design, with blacked-out A- and B-pillars beneath a body-colored roof. An eye-catching new C-pillar signature design also stands out, with a chrome fin bearing a subtle diamond pattern. At the rear, the Carnival is robust in stature, and boasts a wide, distinctive new look accentuated by a full-width light bar. Another element of its SUV-inspired design is the metallic lower skid plate, further affording a more robust appearance.

The hub of the car’s connectivity features is the high-tech twin digital display. This links Kia’s latest 12.3-inch digital driver instrument cluster and 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment and navigation system under a single seamless piece of glass. This dual-screen display creates a panoramic, widescreen user experience, with many infotainment functions controlled via touch-sensitive buttons around the screen. There is a similar haptic control panel further down the center console for climate control.

Depending on market and specification, the new Carnival is available with a choice of up to three new engines, all offering swift, easily-accessible performance.

The most powerful engine in the line-up is a 3.5-liter GDi (gasoline direct injection) V6, producing up to 294 ps and 355 Nm torque. A 3.5-liter MPi gasoline V6 is also available, producing up to 272 ps and 332 Nm torque. This features the same new integrated thermal management system as its GDi counterpart. A new 2.2-liter ‘Smartstream’ diesel engine is offered to customers in many markets, and is one of the cleanest diesel units that Kia has ever made. Producing up to 202 ps, and offering 440 Nm torque.