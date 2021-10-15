KTM RC 125, RC 200 unveiled in India, prices start at Rs 1.82 lakh

New Delhi: In India, KTM has unveiled the new RC 200 and RC 125 motorcycles. The RC 125 is priced at Rs 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom) and the RC 200 is priced at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom).

This redesign has been performed to maximise the aerodynamic properties due to greater peak speeds, and has race-inspired lines and two new hues that clearly distinguish the sporty character of the KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 Gen-2. This was made possible by a computational fluid dynamics design process that altered the RC for both aesthetics and practicality.

The KTM RC Range Gen-2 comes with an all-new chassis, which has a steel trellis frame with bolt-on subframe, as well as lightweight wheels and brakes. The KTM RC Range combines track day ergonomics and everyday usage into a sophisticated racing motorcycle with fully adjustable handlebar risers.

With premium parts like a WP APEX big piston fork in the front and a new WP APEX shock absorber in the back, an all-new LCD dash display, all-new LED headlamps in the KTM RC 200, all-new halogen headlamps in the KTM RC 125, and new ABS with Supermoto mode, the KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 are class leaders in India. The all-new 13.7-liter gasoline tank is the largest in its class, allowing you to drive further, quicker, and for longer.

The KTM RC Range is equipped with a liquid-cooled, single-cylinder 4-stroke engine with two overhead camshafts, four valves, and electronic fuel injection. The new bigger airbox allows the KTM RC Range to breathe easier, resulting in enhanced responsiveness and torque, as well as a strong off-the-line launch, putting the KTM RC Range well ahead of the competition.

The engine will be better cooled thanks to the redesigned curved radiator. This allows the KTM RC Range to run cooler, providing it the optimal performance temperature needed to hit the apex loop after lap or charge through rush-hour traffic.

The KTM RC Range has had extra attention paid to its overall ergonomics as a true sports bike. For example, the knee area has been ergonomically designed to allow for more rider movement, with the contact area being as narrow as feasible.

The redesigned bodywork is designed for improved wind and weather protection, improved heat management by directing airflow away from the rider using a combination of inner and exterior body panels, and a striking aesthetic presence.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Sumeet Narang – President, Pro-Biking Business unit at Bajaj Auto Ltd. said – “The KTM RCs are race-bred machines with its technology & form inspired from the MotoGP racer– KTM RC 16. The fully faired motorcycles have a strong and growing contribution to the KTM portfolio. Also, the enthusiasts of SuperSport motorcycles in India prefer aggressive sharp looks coupled with exciting features. With a slew of upgrades, the new generation of the KTM RC 200 looks set to extend its lead in the premium performance motorcycle segment, bringing real racetrack inspired DNA to the streets. While the KTM RC range Gen-2 will be available in global markets by 2022, the KTM RC 200 Gen-2 will be available for the Indian motorcycle enthusiasts from October 2021. The KTM RC 125 Gen-2 will be available from November 2021. We are celebrating 10 years of KTM’s presence in the Indian market this year, and we are excited to announce the all new KTM RC 200 and KTM RC 125 at a special introductory price of Rs. 2.09 lacs (Ex-SR, Delhi) and Rs. 1.82 Lacs (Ex-SR, Delhi) respectively to mark the occasion.”

All KTM showrooms are taking reservations for the KTM RC 200 Gen-2 and KTM RC 125 Gen-2. The production of the KTM RC 200 has begun, and it will soon be available in showrooms. The KTM RC 125 will be available in dealerships starting next month.

The KTM RC 390 Gen-2, which was unveiled around the world, would be available in India in a few months.

Live TV

#mute