Mahindra Thar

Looking to buy Mahindra Thar? Get prepared for waiting period, here's everything you need to know

Mahindra Thar's automatic variants have the longest waiting period. The hard-top petrol manual and convertible models have the shortest waiting period. The car is getting huge numbers of bookings and this has resulted in a waiting period. The global shortage of semiconductors is another reason behind the waiting period. 

Mahindra has recently launched its popular true blue off-roader Thar in the Indian market. The SUV has received a makeover and customers are in love with the vehicle. 

Mahindra has put a lot of thought into the second generation of Thar. The SUV was unveiled on August 15, on independence day and the customers are very much excited and happy with the product. Mahindra Thar, which used to be a no-nonsense off-roader, lacked creature comforts. The second-generation Thar has done its homework and provides unmatched off-roading capabilities while being comfortable at the same time. 

Let's take a look at Mahindra Thar variants and respective waiting period:

- Mahindra Thar Convertible Top- up to 6 months

- Mahindra Thar Hard Top Diesel (Manual)- 9.5 months to 10 months

- Mahindra TharHard Top Diesel (Auto)- 10 months

- Mahindra Thar Petrol (Manual)- 6 months

- Mahindra Thar Hard Top Petrol (Auto)- 10 months

Mahindra Thar for the first time comes in a petrol powertrain and a good old diesel engine is there too. Mahindra Thar is powered by a 2.0-litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2-litre mHawk Diesel engine. The engine is mated to a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission and 6-speed manual transmission coupled to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case.

The Thar gets a hardtop, a first-in-class convertible top and an optional soft-top roof. Mahindra Thar offers flexible seating options too, it gets all-new front-facing seats and 2+4 side-facing seats.

Mahindra Thar gets drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display and a whole lot more to increase the comfort factor. The SUV gets sporty front seats, roof-mounted speakers.

Mahindra Thar is safer in comparison to its first generation. It gets ABS + EBD, Dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, Hill-hold and hill descent control and a whole lot more safety features. 

Mahindra Thar is a unique lifestyle vehicle and only Force Gurkha comes close it to in a real sense. But Mahindra has bypassed the Force as far as sales numbers are concerned. 

Mahindra Thar is priced from Rs. 12.10 lakh to Rs. 14.15 lakh (ex-showroom).

