Mahindra all-new Thar to be launched on October 2 – Here are the top features

New Delhi: Mahindra & Mahindra that unveiled the all-New Thar, on August 15, will be launching the eagerly awaited SUV in India on October 2.

“The All-New Thar will enhance the appeal of a brand that is already a cult, to a wider set of consumers. It will target people who seek extraordinary journeys and wish to Explore the Impossible. The All-new Thar will be launched on 2nd October, 2020 which is also our Founders Day,” Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto & Farm Sectors, M&M Ltd said.

The All-New Thar will come with these top features:

All-new BS-6 compliant Engine options: The 2.0 litre mStallion TGDi Petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine

New Gearbox options: 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission & 6-speed manual transmission mated to an authentic manual shift-on-the-fly 4x4 transfer case

All-new Roof options: A Hard Top, a first-in-class Convertible Top and an optional Soft Top

All-new Seating options: 4 front-facing seats & 2+4 side-facing seats

All-new Technology Features: Drizzle resistant 17.8 cm touchscreen infotainment system, cruise control, adventure statistics display and a whole lot more

All-new Comfort and Convenience Features: Sporty front seats, roof-mounted speakers and lots more

New Safety Features: ABS + EBD, Dual airbags, ESP with rollover mitigation, Hill-hold and hill descent control and a whole lot more

Designed and engineered in India and manufactured out of Mahindra’s Nashik Plant, the All-New Thar will be available in 6 exciting colours, Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Napoli Black, Aquamarine, Galaxy Grey and Rocky Beige.