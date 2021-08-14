Mahindra XUV 700 to launch today at 3 pm: Check how to livestream and more

Mahindra XUV 700, the much-touted SUV is scheduled to launch today, August 14, 2021, at an event in Chennai in Tamil Nadu.

Anand Mahindra took to Twitter to announce the launch of XUV 700 and said,"

You've heard about it

You've talked about it,

You've seen it in disguise.

It’s the most awaited SUV

It is the XUV700 driven by AdrenoX.

Watch its debut using this link https://bit.ly/3AHalGH

on 14th August at 4 pm and experience a rush like never before."

Mahindra and Mahindra claim that this SUV 700 will be launched with much fanfare and it is said to be the first SUV to have integrated Alexa AI.

In terms of other features, XUV 700 is supposed to be equipped with offline functionality for commands, including controlling the sunroof and windows, switching to a USB or Bluetooth-connected smartphone and adjusting the climate setting.

The 7-seater SUV, Mahindra XUV700 will come up with a new 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine with 200bhp, and a 2.0-litre mHawk diesel engine developing 185bhp.

"The new Mahindra SUV logo, to be seen first on the Mahindra XUV700, is more than just a mark. It is the new us. Watch the logo reveal film narrated by Naseeruddin Shah with music by Ehsaan Noorani, Loy Mendonsa here http://bit.ly/3CutPQB," Mahindra Automotive had tweeted while unveiling the new logo.

In terms of AI features, XUV700 owners with the help of Alexa can control various vehicle functions. This would include setting windows and cabin temperature, play music, listen to audiobooks, get directions, check traffic, manage their smart home, find parking, and more.

Mahindra and Mahindra have not yet made any kind of announcement regarding the prices.

