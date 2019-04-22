Maruti launches Baleno with BS VI compliant 1.2 litre Dualjet engine

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) Monday launched the new 1.2 litre Dualjet engine for its premium hatch back Baleno with BS VI emission norms .

“The new BS VI compliant Baleno (Petrol) with Smart Hybrid will soon be available at NEXA showrooms across the country. The technological advancement leads to improved fuel efficiency while reducing vehicular emissions,” MSI said in a statement.

Existing 1.2L VVT petrol engine variants will also be BS VI compliant and available in all variants including CVT, it added.

The Smart Hybrid technology with Li-ion battery will be offered in two variants of Baleno: Zeta & Delta 1.2 litre Dualjet Dual VVT. The trim with 1.2 litre Dualjet, Dual VVT petrol engine is priced at Rs 7.25 lakh, while the Zeta variant is tagged at Rs 7.86 lakh.

Maruti said that the BS VI compliant petrol vehicles will lead to a substantial reduction of nearly 25% in Nitrogen Oxides (NOx) emissions. BS VI engine offers: Improved Combustion Efficiency and Reduced Friction, Class leading Fuel-Economy of 23.87 km/l, Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology with Lithium ion battery

The engine automatically stops when idle and silently starts when the optimal conditions are met. When the vehicle decelerates, the Smart Hybrid technology intelligently charges the batteries which in turn assist the engine’s idle start stop and the torque assist functions, Maruti said.

The Engine control software has been upgraded for more precise fuel injection control using various on-board sensors to ensure cleaner and durable emission contro

“We have over 5.5 lakh happy Baleno customers since its launch in 2015 and sold more than 2 lakh units in the last fiscal year. We are confident that the premium hatchback Baleno will present a complete package in line with aspirations of evolving customers,” R S Kalsi, Senior Executive Director, Marketing & Sales, Maruti Suzuki India, said.