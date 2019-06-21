Maruti Suzuki Dzire price hiked by up to Rs 12,690

New Delhi: India's largets car manufacturer Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) has increased the price of its compact sedan Dzire by up to Rs 12,690. The new price is effective from June 20, Maruti said.

The hike in price is necessiated on account of compliance with new safety and emission norms, MSI added.

Dzire is now compliant with "AIS-145 Safety Norms" (both petrol and diesel). Dzire Petrol is also now BS-VI compliant, Maruti Suzuki India said in a BSE filing.

"This will result in price increase in all variants of Dzire. Depending on features introduced across variants, the ex-showroom price in Delhi and NCR (National Capital Region) region shall vary from Rs 5,82,613 to Rs 9,57,622," Maruti said.

The Company sold over 2.5 lakh units of Dzire in 2018-19, averaging monthly sales of over 21,000 units. Dzire leads the compact sedan segment with a market share of 55 percent, MSI had said earlier this month.

The diesel variant of Dzire delivers fuel economy at 28.4 km/l while Petrol fuel efficiency is 22.0 km/l.