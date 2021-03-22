हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Maruti Suzuki India

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices from April 1

Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in various input costs, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

Maruti Suzuki to hike prices from April 1

New Delhi: The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Monday said it will increase prices across its model range from next month in order to offset the impact of high input costs.

Over the past year, the cost of the company's vehicles has been impacted adversely due to an increase in various input costs, the auto major said in a regulatory filing.

"Hence, it has become imperative for the company to pass on some impact of the above additional cost to customers through a price increase in April 2021," it added.

The price increase shall vary for different models, it added.

The company however did not share details about the quantum of the price hike it intends to take from next month.

On January 18 this year, the automaker had announced to hike prices of select models by up to Rs 34,000 due to a rise in input costs.

Live TV

#mute

MSI sells a range of models from entry-level hatchback to S-CROSS crossover, priced Rs 2.99 and Rs 12.39 (ex-showroom prices Delhi).

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Maruti Suzuki Indiamaruti
Next
Story

Audi S5 Sportback launched in India, reaches 0 to 100 km/h in a quick 4.8 seconds

Must Watch

PT9M59S

Bollywood Breaking: Kiara-Kartik's walk for Manish Malhotra puts 'ramp on fire'