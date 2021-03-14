MoRT&H announces new scheme for tourist vehicle operators: Check details here

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has come up with a new scheme, which allows any tourist vehicle operator to apply for an “All India Tourist Authorization/Permit" through online mode.

This will be issued after the submission of relevant documents and fees deposited, within 30 days. The new set of rules, which are known as, “All India Tourist Vehicles Authorization and Permit Rules, 2021" will be applicable from April 1, 2021.

The move is aimed at promoting tourism across all states in the country and it will also help in growing the revenue of state governments. The rules come at a time when the Ministry is in pursuit of providing seamless movement to tourist passenger vehicles.

The scheme will also help in the consolidation of a central database and provide an overall sense of tourist movements and lead to insights about the further scope of improvement.