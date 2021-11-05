New Maruti Suzuki Celerio: All you need to know about the upcoming hatchback - Colours, Variants and more

Maruti Suzuki India recently announced the commencement of bookings for its all-new Celerio starting November 2. Customers can book the new Celerio by paying an initial payment of Rs 11,000. Maruti Suzuki, the India's largest carmaker says that the Celerio will be the India’s most fuel-efficient petrol car once launched. The Celerio was launched in 2014 in India and replaced the A-Star. Interestingly, the new Celerio somwhat mimics the A-Star design language. Maruti also sells the Celerio X with added body kit in India. With the arrival of the new Celerio, Maruti Suzuki will discontinue both previous-gen Celerio and Celerio X and has already replaced the products on the website with the new car. Here's all you need to know about the upcoming hatchback -

Design

Outside is a new design with Dynamic 3D Organic Sculpting and the front fascia sports an all-new radiant grill with chrome accents combined with an aggressive headlamp unit design. As seen in the teaser image, the design is nowhere near the existing Celerio and gets curvy design theme, that adds to youth appeal, while making it look more modern and premium. The cabin gets host of safety and segment-first comfort & convenience features.

Engine

The new Celerio is an all-new product from Maruti Suzuki after a long time and is powered by the next-gen K-Series Dual Jet, Dual VVT engine with Idle Start-Stop. The engine specs of the vehicle has not been divulged by the manufacturer but we can expect a 1.0-litre unit with MT and AMT gearbox options. As per Maruti, the car will be India's most fuel efficient petrol car so expect a mileage figure north of 26.5 kmpl.

Features

The interiors of the Celerio will be completely revamped with a floating touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, AC buttons and the steering wheel borrowed from the Wagon R, electrically adjustable mirrors, push-button start/stop, reverse parking camera, dual airbags, and ABS to name a few.

Variants

The new Celerio will be offered in four variants namely LXI, VXI, ZXI, and ZXI+. While the manual transmission will be offered as standard across variants, the AMT unit will be available from VXI variant onwards.

Colour Options

As per the leaked info, Maruti Suzuki will offer Celerio in six colour options namely Arctic White, Silky Silver, Glistening Grey, Solid Fire Red, Speedy Blue, and Caffeine Brown.

Announcing the bookings open for the All-New Celerio, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Director (Marketing & Sales), Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said, “Since its launch, Celerio took the market by storm with its unique style and the revolutionary Auto Gear Shift (AGS) Technology, that helped democratize the two-pedal technology in the country. Brand Celerio has since then stood for new age technology, modern design and practicality. Today’s urban, progressive and aspirational customers, look for lively, active and vivid products to match their persona. The All-New Celerio with a new petrol engine, vibrant and stylish design, and with host of segment-first features is an all-rounder. We are confident that the All-New Celerio will once again energize the compact segment.”

