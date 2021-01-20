हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Nissan

Nissan Magnite scores four-star in ASEAN NCAP, check details

The Nissan Magnite test was performed on an Indonesian-spec variant in ASEAN NCAP's Indonesian lab. Nissan produces Magnite in India for domestic and export markets, having said that this assessment is for the Indonesian variant and not the Indian one.

Image Courtesy: ASEAN NCAP

New Delhi: The New Car Assessment Program for Southeast Asia also known as ASEAN NCAP has announced its results for Nissan's Magnite.

According to ASEAN NCAP's assessment, Nissan Magnite has obtained an overall score of 70.60 and a four-star rating which includes 39.03 points for the Adult Occupant Protection category, 16.31 points for Child Occupant Protection and 15.28 points in Safety Assist Category. 

The Nissan Magnite test was performed on an Indonesian-spec variant in ASEAN NCAP's Indonesian lab. Nissan produces Magnite in India for domestic and export markets, having said that this assessment is for the Indonesian variant and not the Indian one.

Nissan Magnite is offered in two trims in Indonesia namely the base Upper and Premium model. The Indonesian variant of Nissan Magnite offers a lot of standard safety features which consists of Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD), front seat belts reminders and dual front airbags. Additionally, the car offers the Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS), Vehicle Dynamic Control (VDC), Traction Control, 360-degree camera, Reverse Parking Sensors. The Model tested was Premium one with a CVT gearbox.

A 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine powers the Magnite in Indonesian segment. The Indian-spec Magnite too get this engine along with a 1.0-litre B4D naturally-aspirated petrol engine. The turbocharged petrol mill produces 100 PS power and 160 NM of torque. The naturally-aspirated mill churns out 72 PS of power and 96 NM of torque. 

Nissan has priced Magnite aggressively and this has resulted in great sales and booking for the car. The car is priced from 5.49 lakh to 9.59 lakh in India.

