Nissan Magnite SUV to be launched in India on December 2 — Check features and more

New Delhi: Nissan India has officially confirmed the launch date of its much awaited SUV –the all-new Nissan Magnite.

The the all-new Nissan Magnite will be launched in India on December 2. The car maker has said that the price of the SUV will also be made official the same day.

This is the company’s first ever product under the Nissan NEXT strategy for the Indian market, and is scheduled to be introduced in the second half of FY 2020-21, the company said in a statement. The all-new Nissan Magnite was unveiled to the global audience via a virtual event.

The all-new Nissan Magnite comes with 7-inch TFT meter with welcome animation and tyre pressure monitoring system and 8-inch infotainment display with full flush touchscreen, Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and built-in voice recognition. It also comes with Nissan’s innovative technology, Nissan Connect, that offers 50+ features (geo fence, roadside assistance, smart watch connectivity etc.) to transform the car as per customer needs.

The company claims a fuel-efficiency of 20 kmpl for the SUVs. It comes with all-new HRA0 1.0-liter Turbo engine and is available with Manual 5 speed and X-TRONIC CVT gearbox.

LED bi-projector headlamps

205 mm ground clearance

Functional roof rails with 50kg load bearing

Square wheel arches for bold styling

Front and rear silver skid plates

Integrated sculpted bodyside cladding

Stunning diamond cut alloys, standard 16-inch wheels

5-degree tilt of centre stack for driver centric cockpit feel

336L cargo space with flexible capacity by 60:40 split foldable rear seats

Ergonomically designed buttons for ease of control for the driver

10L glovebox with illumination

Toggle the menu and up/down buttons for all functions

Fully integrated steering wheel controls for audio, cluster and Cruise Control

Safety features like SRS dual airbags, Vehicle Dynamics Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, Anti-lock Braking System

The all-new Nissan Magnite comes in 9 body colors including 5 monotone and 4 dual tones. The car has sleek headlamps with lightsaber-style turn indicators, L-shape LED Daytime Running Lights (DRL) and dominating front grille.

Nissan Magnite has horizontal instrument panel structure double deck console, wireless charger, air purifier, puddle lamps and ambient /mood lighting, premium speakers (JBL powered by Harman).