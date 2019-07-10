Passenger vehicle sales dip 18.42% in April-June quarter

New Delhi: Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales declined 18.42 percent in April-June 2019 over the same period last year, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM).

The industry produced a total 7,215,513 vehicles including passenger vehicles, commercial vehicles, three wheelers, two wheelers and quadricycle in April-June 2019 as against 8,064,744 in April-June 2018, registering a de-growth 10.53 percent over the same period last year.

Within the passenger vehicles, the sales for passenger cars, utility vehicle & vans declined by 23.32 percent, 4.53 percent and 25.66 percent respectively in April-June 2019 over the same period last year, SIAM said.

The overall commercial vehicles segment registered a decline of 9.53 percent in April-June 2019 as compared to the same period last year. medium & heavy commercial vehicles declined by (-) 16.60 percent and Light Commercial Vehicles declined by 5.06 percent in April-June 2019 over the same period last year.

Three wheelers sales declined by 7.35 percent in April-June 2019 over the same period last year. Within the three wheelers, passenger carrier sales registered a de-growth of 8.74 percent and Goods Carrier declined by 1.45 percent in April-June 2019 over April-June 2018.

Two wheelers sales registered a de-growth of 11.68 percent in April-June 2019 over April-June 2018. Within the two wheelers segment, scooters, motorcycles and mopeds declined by 16.72 percent, 8.76 percent and 19.02 percent respectively in April-June 2019 over April-June 2018.

In April-June 2019, overall automobile exports grew by 0.16 percent where passenger vehicles and two wheelers exports grew by 3.55 percent and 3.12 percent respectively. However commercial vehicles and three wheelers registered a de-growth of 52.41 percent, and 12.97 percent respectively in April-June 2019 over the same period last year, SIAM added.