Planning to buy sub-4m SUV, check out these offers before making any decision

New Delhi: The Indian car market has evolved exponentially in the past few years and a lot has to do with Sub-4 meter SUVs. Customers are inclined towards SUVs in comparison to a compact sedan or premium hatchback. A sub-4 meter SUV is a flexible proposition, as it offers great comfort, security, off-road ability and even better resale value in comparison to sedans.

Given the Indian road conditions, an SUV is a natural choice. This has reflected in sales figures too. Sub-4 meter SUV has a wide variety of products and we bring you the best offers for the month of February.

Tata Nexon

Tata Nexon gets an exchange bonus of Rs. 15,000 in February 2021. The discount is only applicable to the diesel variant and not to the petrol ones.

Tata Nexon is one of the most popular and safe choice in this segment. Tata Nexon has an impressive 5-star safety rating at the Global NCAP. Nexon gets dual-frontal airbags and seatbelts with pre-tensioner, load-limiter and crash-locking tongue for the driver and passenger safety.

Additionally, Nexon gets an Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), ISOFIX anchorage for child-seat, Child-safety door locks.

Tata Nexon is offered in two engine options, a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine which churns out 110PS of power and 170Nm of peak torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which produces 110PS of power and 260Nm of torque.

Tata Nexon is priced from Rs. 7.09 lakh to Rs. 12.79 lakh.

Maruti-Suzuki Vitara Brezza

India's leading auto manufacturer Maruti-Suzuki is offering a discount of up to Rs. 34,000 on the Vitara Brezza. There is a Consumer offer worth Rs. 10,000. Exchange Bonus worth Rs. 20,000, along with a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000.

Maruti-Suzuki Vitara Brezaa is the top-ranking model in the sub-4 meter compact SUV segment. it sells like hotcakes and has been a great success for the company. The car is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine which is extremely refined and smooth. The 4-cylinder mill churns out 103bhp and 138Nm of peak torque.

The car gets LED lights at front and rear and is offered with manual and automatic transmission.

Maruti-Suzuki Vitara Brezza starts at Rs. 7.39 lakh and goes till Rs. 11.40 lakh.

Toyota Urban Cruiser

Toyota is offering a cash discount of Rs. 15,000, an exchange bonus of Rs. 20,000 making total benefits worth Rs. 35,000.

The offers are only applicable to 2020 models of Urban Cruiser. If you are going for a 2021 Toyota Urban Cruiser then there is an Rs. 20,000 exchange bonus alone.

Toyota's Urban Cruiser is a rebranded Vitara Brezza with minor cosmetic upgrades and a longer warranty period from Toyota. The car gets same 4-cylinder K-series engine from Brezza and everything else remains the same.

Ford EcoSport

Ford EcoSport is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 20,000 and a loyalty bonus of Rs. 4,000. It is to note that only Ford car owners can avail of the exchange offer. Those with non-Ford cars will be getting an exchange bonus of Rs. 7,000.

Customers can avail either the exchange bonus or the loyalty bonus. Both can not be availed simultaneously. The 2020 Ford EcoSport is getting a cash discount of Rs. 6,000.

Ford has offered two engines for EcoSport. There are 1.5-litre Petrol and diesel engine which churns out 122kW of power and 149Nm of peak torque. Ford EchoSport comes with paddle Shift lever 6-Speed Automatic Transmission.

It gets Sunroof, Stunning Grille Design, Bold HID Headlamps, New Alloy Wheels. The enhanced SYNC system in Ford EcoSport offers the best in connectivity, entertainment and information in the segment. The touchscreen supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. It comes With 6 airbags and advanced safety features.

Ford EcoSport is priced from Rs. 7.99 lakh to Rs. 11.49 lakh.

Mahindra XUV 300

Mahindra XUV 300 is offering a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 along with an exchange bonus up to Rs. 25,000. The car gets a corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,500. There are additional offers up to Rs. 5,000. Mahindra XUV 300 gets the maximum discounts in February 2021 up to Rs. 44,500.

Mahindra XUV 300 is based on SsangYong Tivoli and is a tried and tested product.

The car is India's highest-scoring model on Global NCAP safety test. According to the report given by Global NCAP, the XUV 300 scored a respectable 16.42 out of 17 for the adult occupant protection at the front.

XUV 300's bodyshell is stable and is capable of withstanding further loadings. The car scored 37.44 points out of 44 for child occupant protection.

Mahindra XUV 300 is priced from Rs. 7.95 lakh to Rs. 12.45 lakh.