Renault Duster 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine launched in India at starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh

New Delhi: Renault India on Monday launched the 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine of its most successful SUV Duster.

The all new Duster with the 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine will be available in three variants with a 6-speed manual option at a starting price of Rs 10.49 lakh, while the X-Tronic CVT will be available in two variants with a starting price of Rs 12.99 lakh. Renault will also offer the option of the existing 1.5L Petrol engine and the Renault Duster range starts at Rs 8.59 lakh.

The 1.3L Turbo Petrol engine is an advanced, high-power, turbo charged, BSVI compliant engine that offers best-in-class power and torque of 156PS @ 5500 rpm and 254 Nm @1600 rpm respectively.

The modern engine comes with advanced technologies like Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) which provides high performance and efficiency, Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT) for higher torque at lower rpm and reduced emissions. Together with enabling maximum power in the segment, DUSTER offers superior fuel efficiency of 16.5 kmpl in manual transmission and 16.42 kmpl in the CVT version, Renault said.

“The Gasoline Direct Injection (GDI) system mated with a Turbocharger, helps to reduce emissions and fuel consumption, while enhancing engine performance with low end torque. Dual Variable Valve Timing (VVT) is another function that enhances performance with higher low-end torque and positively impacts the fuel efficiency and exhaust emissions,” Renault said.

The turbo petrol engine will be offered with options of either a 6-speed Manual Transmission, or a X-Tronic CVT gearshift with a 7 speed Manual mode.

The interiors boasts of fully integrated 17.64 cm touchscreen MediaNAV Evolution that comes with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, voice recognition and EcoGuide

The Duster offers ARKAMYS tuned audio experience with 4 speakers and 2 front tweeters. It comes equipped with a fully automatic climate control which adjusts the air flow inside the cabin.

Renault Duster comes with the Smart Start/Stop function which automatically switches off the engine when the car is stopped and re-starts on driver demand detection.

The SUV will be available in Caspian Blue, Mahogany Brown, Cayenne Orange, Moonlight Silver, Slate Grey, Outback Bronze and Pearl White colour options.