Royal Enfield forays into Japan; flagship store in Tokyo to have complete suite of motorcycles

New Delhi: Indian multinational motorcycle manufacturing company Royal Enfield, on Friday announced the launch of its first standalone, flagship Store in Tokyo, commencing its operations in Japan.

Located in Suginami-Tokyo, the newly inaugurated store will have the complete suite of Royal Enfield motorcycles, apparel and accessories, in addition to spares and service. The store launch was done via a digital press conference today addressed by Vinod K Dasari, CEO of Royal Enfield, and Vimal Sumbly, APAC Business Head, Royal Enfield.

Royal Enfield has a cult following in the mid-size motorcycles (250 cc - 750cc) segment. The brand has a strong and storied legacy of 120 years that includes the unique distinction of being the world’s oldest motorcycle brand in continuous production, with the Bullet.

"This is a fresh start for Royal Enfield in what is perhaps the most iconic automobile market in Asia Pacific region. This strategic announcement is in line with Royal Enfield’s focused international thrust of leading and expanding the global mid-sized motorcycle segment (250-750cc)," the company said in a release.

Royal Enfield entered the Japanese market with five of its widely popular models featuring single-cylinder & twin cylinder engines. The available models include the iconic standard street model, the Bullet 500; the retro street model, the Classic 500; the versatile and capable adventure tourer, the Himalayan (411cc), the quintessential modern-classic roadster, the Int 650, and the authentic cafe racer, the Continental GT 650

“At the heart of everything we do, lies the fundamental experience of life that is authentic and real, and with that ideology we have not just pioneered and led, but also expanded the mid-size segment in India and across the world. We see a clear opportunity to be able to do the same in Japan as well, with a huge commuter base seeking out real adventures and experiences, looking to upgrade to a motorcycle that enables them to kick-start the active lifelong pursuit of exploration, and at the same time is accessible and practical enough for daily riding conditions. Japan has an evolved motorcycling ecosystem and a matured riding culture. Not just our motorcycles, but our complete range of purpose-built apparel and accessories will also cater to the riding enthusiasts in the country,” Vinod K Dasari, CEO, Royal Enfield said.