Suzuki introduces refreshed Access 125 SE in India

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of the two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Tuesday launched a refreshed version of its scooter - Access 125 Special Edition (SE) in the Disc Brake variant starting at Rs 61,788 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new version offers a distinct ‘Special Edition’ logo with a brand new Metallic Matte Bordeaux colour. It comes with all black alloy wheels, Beige coloured leatherette seat and round shaped chrome mirrors to make the rider stand apart in the crowd. It also offers a standard DC socket convenient for charging mobile phones while commuting.

The Suzuki Access 125 SE is equipped with all aluminum 4 stroke, single cylinder 124cc engine, generating 8.7ps@7000rpm and 10.2Nm@5000rpm, powered by SEP technology allowing a hassle-free ride. The scooter is fitted with one-push Suzuki Easy Start System and comes with Central Locking and unique Safety Shutter as an inbuilt security system.

Suzuki Access 125 SE comes with a long seat, enlarged floorboard, large under-seat storage and a convenient front pocket. The scooter offers a sporty look with a chrome plate finish look, stylish AHO headlamp, digital meter and a finely designed body work.

The scooter is available in four colors – Metallic Matte Bordeaux, Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White.

“Access 125 is a major contributor in Suzuki’s India growth story and we are committed to make it even better to resonate the love received from the customer,” Devashish Handa, Vice President, SMIPL said.