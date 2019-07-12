close

Suzuki Gixxer

Suzuki launches all new Suzuki Gixxer at Rs 1 lakh

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of the two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan on Friday introduced the all new Suzuki Gixxer.

The bike has been priced at Rs 1 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

The all new Suzuki Gixxer is powered with 155cc, four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection, air-cooled SOHC engine with SEP technology, generating 14.1ps@8000 and 14.0Nm@6000rpm. The new Gixxer is armed with ABS.

Gixxer comes with a sharp styling and low crouched silhouette. It is equipped with newly designed instrument cluster and distinctive front and rear combination LED headlights.
 
The new Suzuki Gixxer comes in three color options – metallic sonic silver and glass sparkle black; glass sparkle black and metallic triton blue and glass sparkle black.

“Suzuki Motorcycle India is growing at a robust pace with Gixxer being the flagship brand. We are certain that the fresh options under the Gixxer brand will delight motorcycling fans, infusing excitement and confidence in their riding experience,” Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said.

