Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki launches MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF 250 in India at Rs 1.71 lakh

The GIXXER SF 250 comes with a 249cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine.

Suzuki launches MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF 250 in India at Rs 1.71 lakh

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of the two-wheeler manufacturer Suzuki Motor Corporation Japan, on Wednesday launched the MotoGP edition of GIXXER SF 250.

The bike takes styling and engineering cues from Suzuki’s GSX-R and Hayabusa, the company said. The GIXXER SF 250 is priced at Rs 1,71,456 (Ex-showroom Delhi).
 
The GIXXER SF 250 comes with a 249cc, Suzuki Oil Cooling System (SOCS) enabled four-stroke, single-cylinder fuel injection SOHC engine.

The exclusively developed engine for India produces high power output of 26.5ps@9000rpm and 22.6Nm@7500rpm. It comes with fully digital speedo meter, LED headlamps & tail lamps, sporty dual muffler, premium brushed finish alloy wheels and rear tyre hugger.

The motorcycle is equipped with dual channel Anti-Lock Brake System (ABS).

“The Suzuki Racing Blue colour has always been the identity of Suzuki’s spirit and passion for racing. The contemporary styling coupled with sporty design and high performance engine powered with innovative SOCS technology, further enhances the racing character of the motorcycle. We are sure that the motorcycle will be received with the same enthusiasm as the other variants of GIXXER brand,” Devashish Handa, Vice President, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. Said.

