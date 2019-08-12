Suzuki launches new variant of Access 125 in India at Rs 59,891

New Delhi: Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. (SMIPL), a subsidiary of the two-wheeler manufacturer, Suzuki Motor Corporation, Japan, on Monday introduced the new variant of Suzuki Access 125 that comes with alloy wheel and drum brake.

The scooter is priced at Rs 59,891 (ex-showroom, New Delhi) and the Special Edition retails at Rs 61,590 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).

The new Suzuki Access 125- alloy wheel with drum brake variant is available in 4 colour scheme - Pearl Suzuki Deep Blue, Glass Sparkle Black, Metallic Matt Fibroin Gray and Pearl Mirage White.

It will also be available in Access 125 Special Edition (SE) variant in existing 4 colours - Matte Bordeaux Red, Metallic Matte Black, Metallic Sonic Silver and Pearl Mirage White.

The new Suzuki Access 125 is powered with all aluminum 4 stroke, single cylinder 124cc engine producing 8.7ps@7000rpm and 10.2Nm@5000rpm.

It also offers M-Squish combustion chamber which further enhances engine performance. The new variant is equipped with Suzuki easy start system, long seat and enlarged floor board.

The scooter is designed with chrome plate finish, stylish headlamp, digital meter, oil change indicator and dual trip meter. Also, it comes up with Combined Brake System (CBS) which enables to operate both brakes only by left brake lever to keep good balance between the front and rear brake forces. Along with CBS, the scooter is also equipped with Central Locking and unique Safety Shutter for its security.

“We are delighted to introduce the new alloy wheel with drum brake variant of Suzuki Access 125. Lately, we have witnessed increased demand for alloy wheel option, and the new variant is launched keeping customer preference in mind,” Devashish Handa, Vice President- Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India said.