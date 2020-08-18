Tata Motors rolls out 1000th Nexon electric vehicle

New Delhi: Tata Motors on Tuesday announced that it has rolled out the 1000th Nexon EV from its plant in Pune.

“This landmark has been achieved in just over 6-months after the commercial launch of the vehicle portraying the rapid growth in both interest and demand for EVs. Acknowledged as the most preferred electric car in India, the Tata Nexon EV is the best seller in its segment, helping Tata Motors post a market share of 62% in EVs in Q1FY21,” a company statement said.

Nexon EV Electric SUV can go till 312 km on a single charge. Tata Motors said that the Nexon EV is designed to offer thrilling, connected drive experience with zero emissions and at an attractive pricin. To popularise the access and use of Nexon EV in India, the company recently launched a novel EV Subscription model, ideal for customers preferring ‘usership’ over ownership in the rapidly growing era of shared economy.

Tata Motors also introduced a holistic e-mobility ecosystem “Tata uniEVerse” to closely leverage the strengths and experience of other Tata Group companies to create a viable EV environment. Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options.

“Acceptance of EVs is accelerating fast, and we are seeing growing interest in it from all parts of the country. The rollout of the 1000th Nexon EV in a short time span, despite the challenges of Covid-19, reflects the rising interest of personal segment buyers in EVs. Tata Motors will continue to innovate and develop comprehensive sustainable mobility solutions meeting global standards. EVs are the future and as the industry leader, we are committed to make them desirable and a mainstream choice for the customers,” Shailesh Chandra, President – Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors Ltd. said.