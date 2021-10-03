Tata Punch bookings to start from October 4: Check features, price and more

In the mini SUV segment, Tata Motors will debut its new Punch model on October 4. The new SUV will be unveiled at 11 a.m. at an event. Viewers who are interested can watch the event on the company's official YouTube channel. The pre-bookings will also start on the same day.

Select Tata Motors dealers in Mumbai, Delhi, and Chennai, however, are already taking pre-orders for the new small SUV for a fee ranging from Rs 5,000 to Rs 11,000, which is refundable if the order is canceled.

The company released a new teaser for the car one day before the launch, hinting at another innovation that could be a segment first. According to the company's latest teaser film, the Tata Punch will have rain-sensing wipers.

In terms of features, multiple terrain modes will be available for the micro SUV. A 90-degree opening of the doors, a floating infotainment screen, LED DRLs, cruise control, and dual-tone interiors are among the features known so far.

Projector headlights with LED DRLs, LED taillamps, hefty bumper, underbody and side cladding, faux roof rails, and sporty alloy wheels will be there on the Tata Punch. It will include a dual-tone black and white paint scheme on the inside, as well as a Harman touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a multi-functional flat-bottom steering wheel, automated climate control, an engine start-stop button, fabric upholstery, and more.

