close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Toyota

Toyota launches Glanza in India; price starts at Rs 7.22 lakh

Toyota, which is present in India through a joint venture with the Kirloskar group, is offering the Glanza only on two variants in 1.2 litre petrol engine with automatic transmission options.

Toyota launches Glanza in India; price starts at Rs 7.22 lakh

New Delhi: Japanese auto major Toyota Thursday launched in India premium hatchback Glanza, its version of Suzuki's Baleno, which it is sourcing from its compatriot as part of their collaboration.

The Glanza has been tagged at an introductory price ranging from Rs 7.22 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh.

Toyota, which is present in India through a joint venture with the Kirloskar group, is offering the Glanza only on two variants in 1.2 litre petrol engine with automatic transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki currently sells its Baleno in both petrol and diesel engine options with four different variants with automatic transmission options priced between Rs 5.46 lakh to Rs 8.9 lakh.

Commenting on the launch, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) Managing Director Masakazu Yoshimura said, "in a dynamic market like India, it will be our constant endeavour to offer a range of options to our customers whose choices are governed by their mobility needs and expectations from brand."

TKM is offering warranty of 3 years/1 lakh kilometers that can be extended up to 5 years/2.2 lakh km.

The Glanza comes equipped with features such as touchscreen audio with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay for smart phone based navigation.

In March this year, Toyota and Suzuki expanded scope of collaboration including manufacturing of Suzuki-developed compact SUV Vitara Brezza at Toyota's plant in India from 2022.

The two companies had also stated that they were considering a concrete collaboration in new fields that would include Suzuki supplying its Ciaz sedan and Ertiga multi-purpose vehicle to Toyota in India in addition to the already agreed supplies of premium hatchback Baleno and compact SUV Vitara Brezza.

The two partners had also agreed to extend their collaboration to Europe and Africa over and above their partnership in India. Suzuki will supply its India-produced vehicles -- Baleno, Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, Ertiga -- to Toyota for the African market as well.

Toyota on the other hand, will provide Suzuki its hybrid electric vehicle (HEV) technologies in India through local procurement of HEV systems, engines, and batteries, while also supplying THS (Toyota Hybrid System) to Suzuki in the global markets.

Tags:
ToyotaToyota GlanzaToyota IndiaGlanza
Next
Story

Third-party insurance premium for cars, two-wheelers to be hiked from June 16

Must Watch

PT33M8S

Watch Debate: Shivsena's plan for Ram Mandir a 'Sankalp' or 'Politics'?