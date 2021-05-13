Toyota May offers! Discounts worth Rs 65,000 up for grabs, check here

New Delhi: While rising prices of automobiles are worrying new customers, Toyota has launched a new offer providing discounts worth up to Rs 65,000. The offers are valid till May 2021, and only on select models such as Glanza, Urban Cruiser, and Yaris.

You can avail benefits at select Toyota dealerships in the form of discounts, exchange bonuses, and corporate benefits. Here’re the complete details of all the offers:

Benefits worth Rs 20,000 on Toyota Glanza

If you’re planning to get your hands on a steering wheel of Toyota Glanze, then we have good news. The automaker is offering benefits worth Rs 20,000 on the car. The benefits include a cash discount of Rs 8000.

The starting price of Glanza is Rs 7.34 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The car sports a chromed grille with slats, sleek headlights and designer wheels, that add to its beauty.

Get Rs 20,000 cash discount on Urban Cruiser

Toyota is offering a cash discount worth Rs 20,000 on Urban Cruiser, which is a 5-seater SUV. The car sports a chrome-finished grille look and comes with features such as LED headlamps, parking sensors, auto climate control, dual airbags and multi-spoke wheels. There is also a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment panel on the dashboard.

Benefits worth Rs 65,000 on Toyota Yaris

Toyota is offering total benefits worth Rs 65,000 on Toyota Yaris. The benefits include an exchange bonus of Rs 25,000. Yaris’ starting price is Rs 9.16 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Like Urban Cruiser, Toyota Yaris is a 5-seater cruiser. The car is packed with features like cruise control, auto climate control, a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console, and seven airbags for the safety of drivers and passengers.

