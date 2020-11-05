Toyota's bumper festive offer: EMI holiday option of 3 months for all customers

New Delhi: Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Thursday announced a host of innovative finance offers and schemes for its customers across India.

The latest deal comprises of unique assured buy back offer of 55 percent on the Yaris and Glanza. In addition, the company has also introduced several other noteworthy schemes like a low EMI scheme for the first 6 months across all Toyota models in the country to keep customer’s financial planning stable on account of the festive season. Additionally, the company has also announced EMI Holiday option of 3 months for all Toyota Customers.

"Intended to ease purchase decisions in the festive season, the wide array of special benefits, range from unique buy-backs offers to some of the lowest EMIs. These offers are in continuation to a series of customer centric initiatives rolled-out by the company to make buying processes easier, stress-free and more accessible for all our customers," a company release said.

“We are thrilled by the faith and support rested by our customers in Toyota brand over the years. To show our gratitude towards our customers, we have announced innumerable finance schemes during this festive season to offer innovative solutions that match the evolving expectations of our customers. These finance schemes will enable customers to live their dreams of owning a Toyota vehicle and ease the process of car buying with an assured peace of mind. Another such scheme that we have been running since last month, allows our customers to avail a Special Cash Package offer alongside the ‘Leave Travel Scheme’ as announced by the Govt. of India," Naveen Soni, Senior Vice President, Sales and Services, Toyota Kirloskar Motor, said.

Toyota customers can also by the cars from their homes by visiting Toyota's official website.