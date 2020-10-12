TVS Apache crosses 4 million global sales milestone

New Delhi: TVS Motor Company on Monday announced that its premium motorcycle brand Apache has crosed 4 million global sales milestone.

Launched in 2005, the TVS Apache series is the fastest-growing premium motorcycle brands in the country, with a strong presence across global markets, the company said in a statement.

TVS Apache Series, spans across two categories – Naked and Super Sports.

The RTR (Racing Throttle Response) series, encompassing the range of TVS Apache RTR 160, TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, TVS Apache RTR 180 and TVS Apache RTR 200 4V are the existing offerings in the Naked motorcycles category. On the Super Sport front, the brand introduced the TVS Apache RR 310 (Race Replica) as their first entrant into the super-premium) category in 2017, which affirms superior performance and riding dynamics, combined with a robust, expressive design. The TVS Apache RR 310 motorcycle boasts of superior race technology features including throttle-by-wire technology, four ride modes, a state-of-art TVS SmartXonnect enabled 5inch Vertical TFT and more.

Live TV

#mute

Apache Racing Experience (ARE) started in the year 2007 as a platform for Apache owners to get an exclusive first-hand experience of leveraging the racing DNA in their motorcycles under the guidance of TVS Racing champion riders.

“It is a momentous day for us at TVS Motor Company, as we achieve the 4 million global sales milestone for our premium motorcycle brand...With a range of motorcycles from 160cc to 310cc, our focus on premiumisation has resulted in us offering many segment-first features and best-in-class technologies to our customers including the RT-Fi engine tech, GTT (Glide Through Technology), Ride Modes, SmartXonnect, and Slipper Clutch,” K.N. Radhakrishnan, Director & Chief Executive Officer, TVS Motor Company, said.