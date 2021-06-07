Unbelievable! Man shows cooking skills in his Lamborghini Aventador, narrowly escapes accident

If you own a Lamborghini Aventador, then you go to flaunt it. But in a shocking turn of events, an Aventador owner in China’s Hunan province was seen to be showing off his barbeque skills on that expensive supercar.

Following an internet trend, a video posted on YouTube displayed a man squatting down and cooking meat pieces and another man revving the engine. Meanwhile, a different man is seen to be filming the entire thing. To their utter shock, in no time it becomes a disaster.

Steam comes out of the engine bay and a red coolant from the vehicle starts getting disseminated on the ground. Probably, either the extensive revving resulted in the reservoir tank rupturing or the coolant horse burst. It was not meant for BBQ roasting at all.

The video further showed that getting to know about it, the man instantly stood up and started checking the vehicle and further opened the engine cover to investigate it and cool things down. The smoke still doesn't stop and whatever happened was definitely unfortunate and it could have been fatal also. The yellow Ferrari parked next to it would have suffered if any mishap occurred.

