Upcoming Toyota Belta sedan unveiled ahead of launch in India, based on Maruti Suzuki Ciaz

The upcoming Toyota Belta mid-size sedan has officially been unveiled for the Middle-Eastern markets before its India launch. The Maruti Suzuki Ciaz based sedan made by Maruti Suzuki for Toyota under the global partnership of the two brands will replace the Yaris sedan which was recently discontinued in India. Ahead of Belta launch in India, which is scheduled in 2022, Toyota has already launched Baleno based Glanza and Vitara Brezza based Urban Cruiser for the domestic customers.

Toyota, under the Suzuki-Toyota partnership has replaced the mass products with Suzuki made products in an act of consolidation and only sells Innova and Fortuner as Toyota-made products. Rest all are Suzuki made products being assembled at Suzuki's Gujarat based plant.

As seen from the images, the Toyota Belta is based on the Ciaz with only the badging being changed, much like Baleno-Glanza duo where no physical appearance changes were made. The Urabn Cruiser, which was the first product, had significant changes at the front as compared to the Vitara Brezza. The Belta gets the same dimensions, overall profile like the Ciaz. However, speculations are new colour options will be provided in Belta as against Ciaz.

Inside the cabin too, the beta will get a similar layout as the case with the similar set of features including 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-function steering wheel, auto climate control system, analogue dials with coloured MID among others. Reports suggest that Toyota will rejig the variant lineup to sell Belta as a more premium offering than Ciaz like in the case of Glanza.

Under the hood, the Belta gets the same 1.5-litre K-series petrol engine as the Ciaz that generates a maximum power of 105 PS and a peak torque of 138 Nm. While Toyota might ditch the manual transmission altogether in the Middle-Eastern countries to offer only a four-speed automatic with the Belta, the Japanese carmaker will offer a five-speed manual transmission as well in India.

Toyota will export the Belta to other countries from India and is expected to launch in early 2022 as Toyota doesn't have a mid-size sedan anymore. The expected price tag will be between Rs 10-15 lakh.

