Volkswagen launches special CUP edition across Polo, Ameo, Vento carlines

Mumbai: German auto major Volkswagen on Wednesday announced the launch of its special CUP edition across the Polo, Ameo and Vento carlines.

The special CUP edition will reflect the fever of cricket by adorning stylish new leatherette seat covers and chrome badge. Adding to its sportiness will be alloy wheels and body graphics, Volkswagen said in a statement.

“In India, cricket is not merely a sport, but a religion. It is the equivalent of Soccer in Germany. World over, for Volkswagen, sport has played an integral part of our business. It not only brings in unity across the country but also displays passion, inspiration and excitement. Keeping this spirit in mind, we have launched the special Cup edition that showcases true sportsman spirit through its performance, power and precision across our product portfolio. We aim to reinstate the cheer and fun-to-drive experience among our customers this sports season,” Steffen Knapp, Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars said.

The Cup edition models of the Polo, Ameo and Vento will be available across all Volkswagen dealerships in India.