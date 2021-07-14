Wait is over! Revolt RV400 bookings re-open on July 15, here’s how to book yours

New Delhi: Revolt Motors is finally re-opening the bookings for the popular RV400 electric bike in India on Thursday (July 15) at a discounted price. In the previous sale, the Rahul Sharma-led bike manufacturer had to stop the booking after two hours because of the bumper response. The company must be hoping for impressive sales with the upcoming booking opening as well.

In the previous sale, Revolt Motors claimed that it sold Revolt RV400 worth Rs 50 crore. The company has started the deliveries of the RV400 electric bike to lucky customers who were able to place their bookings.

Revolt RV400 price

Revolt Motors has recently reduced the price of the bike by up to Rs 28,000, thanks to the subsidy offered by the Indian government under the FAME India (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Strong) Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India) scheme.

With the latest price cut, Revolt RV400 is now retailing at Rs Rs 90,799 (ex-showroom). Earlier its ex-showroom price in Delhi was Rs 1,18,999. Meanwhile, in Ahmedabad, the bike is now retailing at Rs 87,000.

How to book Revolt RV400?

You can book your Revolt RV400 via its official website - https://www.revoltmotors.com/. You can also pre-register so that you can book the electric bike before it opens for all at noon.

At present, Revolt Motors is manufacturing its bikes at its Manesar plant in Haryana. Customers can also track the delivery of their bikes via the VOLT (vehicle online tracking) facility.

Revolt RV400 booking timings

The online bookings will re-open from 12 noon on July 15. However, the RV400 is currently being sold in only 6 cities, Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Ahmedabad and Hyderabad. However, registered users will be able to place their bookings starting at 11 Am. Also Read: Delhi HC issues notice to Centre, SEBI to set up guidelines for crypto ads on television

Revolt RV 400 specs and features

Revolt RV 400 offers a top speed of 85 kmph. The bike offers three types of riding modes: Eco, Normal and Sport. The ECO mode offers a top speed of 45 kmph and a range of 156 km. Normal mode offers a top speed of 65Kmph and a range of 110km. The Sport mode offers a top speed of 65Kmph and a range of 80km. Also Read: Wholesale inflation eases to 12.07% in June as food, crude prices soften

