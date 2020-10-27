Want to bring home a Sedan this Diwali? Take a look at these 5 options

New Delhi: As the economy is showing gradual signs of turn-around and people are coming back to the normal course of life, festive cheer also seem to be bouncing back in their lives. And this festive season, if you are in a mood to indulge, what better indulgence there could be than buying yourself a dream car.

Today, we are looking at 5 Sedans that you could choose to bring home this Diwali

Hyundai Verna

Hyundai Verna is a sporty sedan and could be your option if you are looking for a premium sedan. The BS6 backed Verna comes in three engine options --1.5L MPI Petrol Engine, 1.5L CRDi Diesel Engine and 1.01L Kappa Turbo GDi Petrol Engine. Among the other feature, the Verna boasts of Smart Trunk, Paddle Shifters, Wireless Phone Charger, Electric Sunroof. Check out the company’s website for more details.

Honda City

Honda City is another popular option available for you. Among several exciting features, the car boasts of Diamond Cut Alloy Wheels, Auto Folding Door. Mirrors, Shark Fin Antenna, Sun Roof. Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) has recently launched two petrol variants of the fourth generation of its popular sedan Honda City with price starting at Rs 9.29 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). Check out the company’s website for more details.

Maruti DZire

Maruti DZire is yet another option for those looking at a comfortable, convenient and stylish vehicle. Equipped with LED Projector Headlamps, Auto Foldable ORVMs, Reverse Parking Sensors & more. Advanced K-series DualJet, Dual VVT petrol engine for powerful yet efficient performance. SmartPlay Infotainment. Audio With Bluetooth. Front Grill - Chrome. Check out the company’s website for more details.

Hyundai Aura



The Hyundai Aura is positioned in market as a choice of millennials looking for great design. The vehicle boasts of premium interiors with bronze color inserts, superior cabin space, smartphone connectivity, bs6 1.0 turbo petrol engine. AMT in petrol & diesel and factory fitted CNG. Check out the company’s website for more details.

Maruti Ciaz

The Ciaz has been a runaway success for Maruti since it was first launched in the country in 2014. It is a good option for thoe looking for a Mid-Size Segment. The Ciaz comes in K15 Smart Hybrid, DDiS 225 and DDiS 200 Smart Hybrid engine options. In the interior, the car has Leather Seat Upholstery, Chrome Garnish (Steering Wheel, Inside Door Handles, AC Louvers Knob, Parking Brake Lever). Check out the company’s website for more details.