Yamaha cuts price of FZ 25 and FZS 25 bikes by up to Rs 18,000 and Rs 19,300

Yamaha India has made a price cut for its two models - FZ 25 and FZS 25 and the prices of FZ 25 are less by Rs 18,800 and the FZS 25 by Rs 19,300.

Now Yamaha FZ 25 is priced at Rs 134,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Yamaha FZS 25 is available at Rs 139,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier, the FZ 25 and FZS 25 were priced at Rs 153,600 and Rs 158,600 respectively.

Yamaha said in a statement that The two-wheeler manufacturer has managed to reduce the pricing of the FZ 25 and FZS 25 with the reduction in input cost, Yamaha said in a statement.

Powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder engine, Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 motorcycles come with 20.5 hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

Currently, Yamaha India is working on the new FZ-X model and it is in the testing phase. Besides that, it also registered the 'Tracer' sub-brand in India. This hints that they might bring Tracer 700 and Tracer 900 models to the country.

