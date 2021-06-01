हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Yamaha FZ 25

Yamaha cuts price of FZ 25 and FZS 25 bikes by up to Rs 18,000 and Rs 19,300

Currently, Yamaha India is working on the new FZ-X model and it is in the testing phase. Besides that, it also registered the 'Tracer' sub-brand in India. This hints that they might bring Tracer 700 and Tracer 900 models to the country.

Yamaha cuts price of FZ 25 and FZS 25 bikes by up to Rs 18,000 and Rs 19,300

Yamaha India has made a price cut for its two models - FZ 25 and FZS 25 and the prices of FZ 25 are less by Rs 18,800 and the FZS 25 by Rs 19,300.

Now  Yamaha FZ 25 is priced at Rs 134,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the Yamaha FZS 25 is available at Rs 139,300 (ex-showroom, Delhi). Earlier,  the FZ 25 and FZS 25 were priced at Rs 153,600 and Rs 158,600 respectively.

Yamaha said in a statement that The two-wheeler manufacturer has managed to reduce the pricing of the FZ 25 and FZS 25 with the reduction in input cost, Yamaha said in a statement. 

Powered by a 249 cc single-cylinder engine, Yamaha FZ 25 and FZS 25 motorcycles come with  20.5 hp of maximum power at 8,000 rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm.

Currently, Yamaha India is working on the new FZ-X model and it is in the testing phase. Besides that, it also registered the 'Tracer' sub-brand in India. This hints that they might bring Tracer 700 and Tracer 900 models to the country.

Live TV

#mute

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Yamaha FZ 25Yamaha FZS 25Yamaha IndiaYamaha bikes
Next
Story

Hyundai Motor India total sales dip 48% to 30,703 units in May over April

Must Watch

PT6M52S

Bollywood Breaking: Virat's big decision on daughter!