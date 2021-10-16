Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021: 5 cars nominated for SUV of the Year

New Delhi: In the upcoming Auto Awards 2021, Zee Digital is poised to honour the best cars and carmakers in the Indian automotive industry. On October 29, the best cars in several categories, including sedans, SUVs, hatchbacks, electric vehicles, and other categories, will compete for honours.

At the Zee Digital Auto Awards 2021, five cars have been nominated for the top SUV car of the year category. Mahindra Thar, Volkswagen Taigun, Nissan Magnite, Mahindra XUV700, and Tata Safari are among the five vehicles.

Mahindra Thar

The 2020 Thar is available with a soft-top, hard-top, or convertible roof. It comes with a five-seat arrangement with forward-facing seats as standard and parallel bench seats as an option. The feature lists, on the other hand, have been significantly updated. Thar has benefited from features such as a rain-resistant infotainment screen, roof-mounted speakers, a 3.5-inch digital driver display, rear AC vents, and others.

Thar is available in six different colour combinations. Red Rage, Mystic Copper, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black, Rocky Beige, and Aqua Marine are the colours.

Volkswagen Taigun

The Volkswagen Taigun comes with two engine options: a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol (115PS maximum power and 178Nm peak torque) and a 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol (115PS maximum power and 178Nm peak torque) (150PS of maximum power and 250Nm of peak torque). The 1.0-litre engine is available with either a 6-speed manual transmission or a 6-speed automatic transmission. The 1.5-litre engine comes with a 6-speed manual transmission and a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

Nissan Magnite

There are two petrol engines available for the Nissan Magnite SUV: a 1.0-litre normally aspirated motor and a 1.0-litre turbocharged motor.

The naturally aspirated engine has a maximum power output of 71 bhp and a peak torque of 96 Nm and is only available with a five-speed manual transmission.

The turbocharged engine, on the other hand, produces 99 bhp and 160 Nm of peak torque when combined with a five-speed manual transmission, and 99 horsepower and 152 Nm when paired with a CVT.

Mahindra XUV700

There are two engine options for the Mahindra XUV 700: a 2.2-litre petrol engine with a maximum output of 200 horsepower and a 2.2-litre mHawk diesel engine with a maximum output of 185 bhp.

Auto Booster headlights, personalised safety alerts, smart door handles, and other safety features will be available on the top-variant of the Mahindra XUV700. Driver Drowsiness Detection is a new advanced safety function for the XUV 700. When the driver begins to feel sleepy, the automobile will detect this and gently nudge them awake. It also comes with ADAS, a 360-degree reverse parking camera, seven airbags, and more.

Tata Safari

The Tata Safari Gold Edition comes in two colours — The White Gold and The Black Gold.

In terms of features, the car has leather seats with ventilation on both the first and second rows, wireless charger, air purifier, Android Auto & Apple Carplay over Wifi.

